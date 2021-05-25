Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $678.76 million.

MTCH stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,580. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 80.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.38 and its 200-day moving average is $147.06.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Match Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Match Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.15.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,918 shares of company stock worth $24,545,197 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.