MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 393 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMA Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $295,463.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

OLLI traded up $2.24 on Tuesday, reaching $79.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,023. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.11 and a 200-day moving average of $88.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

