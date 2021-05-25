MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $174,000 Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 24.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 192,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after buying an additional 37,633 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $464,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 21.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

Shares of LDOS traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,956. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.50. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

