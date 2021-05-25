MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $158,049,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,539,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,268,000 after purchasing an additional 295,346 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,525,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,883,000 after acquiring an additional 436,149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 859,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,398,000 after purchasing an additional 101,427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD remained flat at $$62.92 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 31,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,044. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $56.92 and a 12 month high of $62.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.88.

