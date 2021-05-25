MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.8% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,379,000 after buying an additional 102,758 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,638,000 after buying an additional 43,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,511,000 after buying an additional 263,365 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,985,000 after buying an additional 95,761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,794. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

