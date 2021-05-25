McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,257 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,242. The stock has a market cap of $172.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.88 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

