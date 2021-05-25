McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

MCD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,242. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.88 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18. The stock has a market cap of $172.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.61 and its 200-day moving average is $218.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.