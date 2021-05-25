Mdex Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last Week (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last week, Mdex has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00005136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a total market cap of $804.20 million and $183.51 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00057574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.35 or 0.00346294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.91 or 0.00188157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003940 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.99 or 0.00847703 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00032991 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,684,996 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech.

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

