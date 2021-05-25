Medtronic (MDT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect Medtronic to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Medtronic to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MDT stock opened at $128.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $172.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on MDT shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.27.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

