Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 2.5% of Apriem Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Medtronic by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 510.7% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after buying an additional 107,990 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Medtronic by 10.9% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,494,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,713,000 after buying an additional 245,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.49. 99,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,579,671. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.26. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.09.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

