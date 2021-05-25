Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 384,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 64,800 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $45,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $128.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.26. The stock has a market cap of $172.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.09.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

