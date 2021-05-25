Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.09.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.73. 64,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,579,671. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.26. The firm has a market cap of $173.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

