Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.0% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.09.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $128.57. 60,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,579,671. The stock has a market cap of $173.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.37 and a 200-day moving average of $118.26. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

