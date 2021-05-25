Melon Price Hits $38.88 (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last seven days, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Melon coin can now be purchased for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major exchanges. Melon has a market capitalization of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00071519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00017765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $362.77 or 0.00951725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.79 or 0.09903082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Melon’s official website is melonport.com. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Melon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

