Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) versus TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Financial Contrast

Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) and TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Mentor Capital alerts:

Mentor Capital has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAAT Global Alternatives has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mentor Capital and TAAT Global Alternatives, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mentor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A TAAT Global Alternatives 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mentor Capital and TAAT Global Alternatives’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mentor Capital $4.83 million 0.56 -$730,000.00 N/A N/A TAAT Global Alternatives N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A

TAAT Global Alternatives has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mentor Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Mentor Capital and TAAT Global Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mentor Capital -12.50% -20.76% -10.25% TAAT Global Alternatives N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TAAT Global Alternatives beats Mentor Capital on 4 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mentor Capital Company Profile

Mentor Capital, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies. The firm specializes in pre-IPO investments in Cannabis companies. In case of shelf IPO's, the firm prefers to invest in companies with sales greater than $40 million. It prefers to take significant position in its portfolio companies. The firm invests only in companies that have earnings. Mentor Capital, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is based in Ramona, California.

TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc., through its subsidiary, TAAT International LLC, manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes under the Wild Hemp brand name in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. and changed its name to TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. in April 2021. TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Mentor Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mentor Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.