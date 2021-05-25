Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,149 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 258.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.44 and its 200-day moving average is $76.81. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.03.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 350,416 shares of company stock worth $26,384,747. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.