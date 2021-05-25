Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,935 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

BATS JPST opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77.

