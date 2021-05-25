Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,176 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,176 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total value of $530,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,005,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $364.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.48 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.44.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.