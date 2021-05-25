Meridian Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $217.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $149.85 and a one year high of $219.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.68.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.