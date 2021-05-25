Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $611,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,117 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $424,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 14.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 440,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,166,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 25.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 53,050 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 15.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $89.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

