Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 83.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $219.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.98.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

SMG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.86.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,375.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,798 shares of company stock worth $12,574,571. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.