Meridian Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 77.0% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 32,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.74 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.08 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.67 and its 200 day moving average is $116.67.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

