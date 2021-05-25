MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,178,230 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.06% of MetLife worth $29,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MET opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.76. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

