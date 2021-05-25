MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. MGE Energy has a 1 year low of $59.70 and a 1 year high of $76.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day moving average of $70.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 277,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,447,000 after buying an additional 27,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 757,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,050,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

