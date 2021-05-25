MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.56.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $102,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,319,538 shares of company stock worth $86,785,793. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.48. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

