Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

MFGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFGP. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth $24,466,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Micro Focus International by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 706,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Micro Focus International by 2,199.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 174,049 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth $520,000. 13.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFGP traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,668. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.52. Micro Focus International has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.19.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

