MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Issues Earnings Results

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:MICT opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $206.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.76. MICT has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

In other MICT news, CEO Darren Mercer bought 6,000,000 shares of MICT stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $8,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.

