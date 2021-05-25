MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ MICT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.84. 31,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,807,841. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98. MICT has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, CEO Darren Mercer purchased 6,000,000 shares of MICT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $8,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.

