MidasProtocol Tops One Day Volume of $272.00 (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded down 64.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last week, MidasProtocol has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One MidasProtocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MidasProtocol has a market capitalization of $237,103.20 and approximately $272.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MidasProtocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00068681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.50 or 0.00948711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,829.78 or 0.10106627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

MidasProtocol Coin Profile

MidasProtocol (MAS) is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MidasProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MidasProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.