Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $137.20 million-$138.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.66 million.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.14. Mimecast has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities lowered their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In other news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $968,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,338.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $318,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,500 shares of company stock worth $10,382,170. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

