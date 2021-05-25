Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Shares Down 4.8%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF)’s stock price fell 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.50 and last traded at $35.50. 201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MALRF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mineral Resources in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mineral Resources in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Get Mineral Resources alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14.

About Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF)

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.