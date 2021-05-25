MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading Down 3.4%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s stock price dropped 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.99 and last traded at $24.15. Approximately 1,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 830,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average is $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

