Mirati Therapeutics’ (MRTX) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $245.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MRTX. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.92.

MRTX stock opened at $150.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.03. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $91.90 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.02) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $417,986.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,695.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,595 shares of company stock valued at $75,643,697 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

