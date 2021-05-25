Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $109,917.00

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $26.01 or 0.00068892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $32.55 million and approximately $109,917.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00057220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.32 or 0.00358483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00181339 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003876 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.06 or 0.00816113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,251,769 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance.

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

