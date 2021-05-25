Mirrored United States Oil Fund Hits 24 Hour Volume of $85,919.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $26.54 million and $85,919.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $44.52 or 0.00116461 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00057761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00353530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00182975 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003994 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.91 or 0.00834313 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00031906 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 596,088 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

