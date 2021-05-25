Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of IAA worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in IAA by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.90.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.13. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.76 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.71.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

