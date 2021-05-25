Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 938 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,189,191,000 after acquiring an additional 159,798 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 563,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,772,000 after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,576,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 638.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,142,000 after purchasing an additional 464,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 530,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,174,000 after purchasing an additional 180,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $484.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.18 and a 12-month high of $485.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $447.89 and its 200 day moving average is $378.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.27, for a total value of $562,837.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,889.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,200 shares of company stock worth $3,414,525. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

