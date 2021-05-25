Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175 shares in the company, valued at $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

SJM opened at $135.61 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $139.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.33.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.