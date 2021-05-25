Mizuho Raises Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $100.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.94.

PSX opened at $85.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.63 and a 200 day moving average of $75.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

