Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Molecular Templates reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 611.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.03%.

MTEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 40,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $330,084.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,542,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,104,377.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $1,888,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,316,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,504,031.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,020,852 shares of company stock worth $8,905,584 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 49.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTEM stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $500.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.28. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

