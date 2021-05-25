Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $57.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,467,000 after buying an additional 3,550,843 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,577,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,115,000 after buying an additional 310,915 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,408,000 after buying an additional 3,441,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,541,000 after acquiring an additional 87,918 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,868,000 after acquiring an additional 622,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

