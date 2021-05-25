MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928,800 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $315,895,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $289,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after acquiring an additional 554,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $195,138,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $286.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.55 and a 200 day moving average of $323.15. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.27 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 45.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total value of $11,772,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,450,506.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $57,507.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,664,237.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,720 shares of company stock valued at $102,456,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.69.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

