Monness Crespi & Hardt Increases The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $120.00

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Children’s Place from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Children’s Place from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $95.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Children’s Place has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $103.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.27.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Children’s Place will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

About The Children's Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

