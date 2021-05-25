MoonSwap (MOON) Trading 41.3% Lower Over Last Week

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 25th. One MoonSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a market cap of $11.06 million and $33,946.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 41.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.09 or 0.00468430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00010963 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000216 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000138 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 20,975,878 coins and its circulating supply is 20,955,377 coins. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

