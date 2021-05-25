Morgan Stanley Boosts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $173.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $173.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.18.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD opened at $151.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.26. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.