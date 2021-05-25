Morgan Stanley Cuts Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $89.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.58.

Shares of AYX opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.60 and its 200 day moving average is $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -100.17 and a beta of 0.72. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $185.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $587,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $597,883.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,375 shares in the company, valued at $135,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,721 shares of company stock worth $3,102,402 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1,009.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

