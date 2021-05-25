Morgan Stanley Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $160.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT opened at $141.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.82. The stock has a market cap of $398.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,580,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $1,066,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,358,317.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock worth $642,613,029. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $2,164,014,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Walmart by 552.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,480 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Walmart by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Walmart by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.