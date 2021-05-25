Morgan Stanley Raises American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $38.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates reiterated a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.73.

NYSE:AMH opened at $38.12 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $187,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $261,969.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 665,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,178,000 after purchasing an additional 52,728 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 777,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 800,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,694,000 after purchasing an additional 56,122 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth $6,958,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

