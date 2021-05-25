Morgan Stanley Trims Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Target Price to $81.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PNW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.63.

Shares of PNW opened at $86.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 68.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7,038.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

