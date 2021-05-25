MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MorphoSys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $35.73.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 137.43%. As a group, analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 16.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MorphoSys by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth $868,000. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

